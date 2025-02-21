Prosenjit Chatterjee returns as Kakababu

Prosenjit Chatterjee is all set to return as Kakababu in the fourth instalment of Sunil Gangopadhyay’s series. The official ‘mahurat’ for the Bengali film took place on Friday in Kolkata. However, this time, Chandrasish Ray will direct the film instead of Srijit Mukherji. Ray previously directed Prosenjit in ‘Nirontor’ (2020), a film praised for its depth and storytelling. Srijit had previously announced his decision to step away from directing ‘Feluda’ and ‘Kakababu’ films, paving the way for Ray to take over. Following the mahurat, Srijit sent his best wishes to Prosenjit via video call.

Based on Gangopadhyay’s story ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’, the upcoming film is a collaboration between Prosenjit’s production house ‘NIdeas’ and SVF. Shooting is set to commence in a few days. The film’s official title has not yet been revealed and it remains unclear whether Aryann Bhowmik will reprise his role as Santu. However, actor Satyam Bhattacharya, who played a key role in ‘Nirontor’, was spotted at the ‘mahurat’, hinting at a crucial role in the film.

Srijit first teamed up with Prosenjit for ‘Mishawr Rawhoshyo’ (2013), the first film in the ‘Kakababu’ franchise. This was followed by ‘Yeti Obhijaan’ (2017) and ‘Kakababur Protyaborton’ (2022).