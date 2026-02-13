Prosenjit Chatterjee announces fifth Kakababu film ‘Bhoyongkar Shundor’

For an actor, few moments are as gratifying as announcing the next instalment of a film franchise while its current chapter is still winning the hearts of audiences in theatres. Bengali cinema icon Prosenjit Chatterjee did just that. With ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’, the latest Bengali film from the ‘Kakababu’ series, running successfully in cinemas, he chose a packed Nandan auditorium in Kolkata on Friday to announce the fifth instalment, ‘Bhoyongkar Shundor’. The upcoming film promises yet another thrilling adventure of archaeologist-turned-adventurer Raja Roy Chowdhury, better known as Kakababu, this time unfolding against the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir.

As part of the ongoing post-release theatre visits, the team, including Prosenjit, recently honoured with the Padma Shri for his remarkable four-decade journey and director Chandrasish Ray, has been travelling across cinema halls every weekend. After each show, they have been interacting with audiences, listening to reactions firsthand and celebrating the journey of Kakababu on the big screen. But most of the members of the audience are urging them for another instalment. On Friday, much to the delight of moviegoers, Prosenjit surprised a packed auditorium at Nandan with the announcement of the fifth film, a heartfelt gesture acknowledging the continued love, enthusiasm, and faith audiences have shown in the franchise.

Slated to release in 2027, the film will be jointly produced by ‘SVF’ and ‘Nideas’, Prosenjit’s own production house. In fact, the production houses took the decision after seeing the overwhelming reception to the fourth film, ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’, which also marked Chandrasish’s first collaboration on Kakababu.

“Kakababu is not just a character I portray… He is an emotion that has travelled across generations. The love we have received for ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’ has been deeply humbling. Announcing ‘Bhoyongkar Shundor’ amidst the audience made the moment even more special. It feels like a collective celebration. With every chapter, our endeavour is to honour Sunil Gangopadhyay’s legacy while presenting Kakababu in a way that feels relevant, rooted and resonant,” said the Padma Shri awardee.

For young director Chandrasish, the response to the previous film reaffirmed the belief that Kakababu’s world still holds immense cinematic possibilities. “‘Bhoyongkar Shundor’ will explore new emotional and adventurous terrains while staying true to the spirit of the original literature,” he said. Indraadip Dasgupta will once again be in charge of the soundscape of the new film.