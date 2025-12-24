‘Projapoti 2’ Ready To Take Off

A day before the much-awaited Tollywood release ‘Projapoti 2’ was set to hit theatres, megastar Dev once again found himself battling the familiar problem of not getting enough shows.

This isn’t new for the actor-producer. Ever since he stepped into production, Dev has repeatedly spoken about the hurdles his Bengali films face when it comes to proper screenings. He even took to social media to share his views. Directed by Avijit Sen, ‘Projapoti 2’ reunites Dev with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Sen collaborated last with Dev for ‘Pradhan’, which failed to get a single show at Nandan, the state-run cinema hall.

This time, Dev is hopeful that ‘Projapoti 2’ will make it to Nandan’s schedule. However, till the time of going to press, the film had yet to get any shows there. ‘Projapoti 2’ also marks the big-screen debut of small-screen actress Jyotirmoyee Kundu. Audiences will once again see Idhika Paul opposite Dev, fresh off her performances in ‘Khadaan’ and ‘Raghu Dakat’. Child actor Anumegha Kahali is already drawing attention for her accent, while much of the film has been shot in London. The film is indeed special for all Dev fans as it releases on his birthday.