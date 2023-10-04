Production plays a big role: Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill commented on inequality on the sets and revealed that although it happens in the industry, she didn’t face it while working on her upcoming film ‘Thank You For Coming’. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead alongside Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi in key roles.

In an interview with a popular entertainment news portal, Shehnaaz said that no one made her feel any lesser than the lead.

When asked about being treated equally on the sets of ‘Thank You For Coming’, Shehnaaz said, “Yes, I seriously felt that we were treated equally. I thought, here too, people might discriminate among bigger and smaller stars, but nothing as such happened.”

“Production plays a big role. They never made me feel that Bhumi was the lead and I was just a side character. The vanity experience was nice and called me when the shot was ready. They treated everyone equally,” she added.

Shehnaaz further said, “Although it is not the case with every set, it is not that everyone is the same in Bollywood. The industry has good people too. It just depends on the person.”

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film ‘Thank You For Coming’ is backed by Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Balaji Motion Pictures’. It is slated to be released theatrically on October 6.