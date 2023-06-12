MillenniumPost
Home > Entertainment > Producer Madhu Mantena hitched to yoga instructor Ira Trivedi
Entertainment

Producer Madhu Mantena hitched to yoga instructor Ira Trivedi

BY PTI12 Jun 2023 6:38 AM GMT
Producer Madhu Mantena hitched to yoga instructor Ira Trivedi
X

Mumbai: Film producer Madhu Mantena and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi tied the knot on Sunday here.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

Trivedi took to her official ‘Instagram’ account to share the first pictures from the wedding.

"I'm complete now," she wrote in the caption, referencing her and Mantena's first names.

While Trivedi opted for a bright pink and golden sari for the nuptials, Mantena wore a cream and golden dhoti-kurta.

Mantena, known for backing films such as "Ghajini", "Queen" and "Masaan", was previously married to fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta.

On Saturday, Mantena and Trivedi hosted the mehendi ceremony, which was attended by actors Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X