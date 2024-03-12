Producer Dhirajlal Shah passes away

Dhirajlal Shah, who produced films like ‘Vijaypath’, ‘Krishna’, Govinda’s ‘Gambler’ and Sunny Deol-starrer ‘The Hero: The Love Story of a Spy’, passed away on Monday.

His death was confirmed by his brother Hasmukh, who told a leading media house that the producer had contracted the COVID-19 virus and was undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital, where he breathed his last.

Following the news of his demise, the Indian Film TV Producers Council took to ‘X’ (formerly ‘Twitter’) and paid their condolences.

Sharing a photo of Dhirajlal, the official handle of the council wrote, “Deeply saddening news. Owner of ‘Apna Cinema and Time Video’ Dhirajlal Nanji Shah ji has passed away. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om shanti.”

Anil Sharma, who helmed ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, also starring Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra, told the same media house, “He was not only a good producer but a very lovely soul. He had created a video world that was revolutionary in a way. We will miss him.”

Dhirajlal Shah is survived by his wife Manju Dhiraj Shah, daughters Shital Punit Goel and Sapna Dhiraj Shah and son Jimit Shah.