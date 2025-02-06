Priyanka Sarkar to star in survival thriller ‘Chiching Phaank’

Thrillers are a staple in Tollywood and now, actress Priyanka Sarkar is set to star in a survival thriller titled ‘Chiching Phaank’. Directed by Arijit Sarkar, the Bengali film also features Deepak Das, Amit Saha and Nimai Basu.

“This is my first time working in a survival thriller and personally, I love watching films of this genre. The story beautifully blends suspense with humour,” said the ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’ actress.

‘Chiching Phaank’ follows the journey of a couple seeking to escape the prejudices of life when they suddenly find themselves in a crisis. The film unfolds through a series of twists and turns, making their journey magical. “We drew inspiration for the title from the classic ‘Arabian Nights’ tale of Ali Baba,” said the director.