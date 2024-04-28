Priyanka Chopra weighs in on cultural differences with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra made a huge transition in her career as she moved to LA from Mumbai to pursue her dreams. However, apart from her professional endeavours, the actor has also adopted new cultural norms in her personal life.

Priyanka, in a recent interview with Cavanaugh James in his podcast, spoke about the cultural changes she had to navigate through after marrying Nick Jonas.

The ‘Citadel’ star, during her interaction in the ‘Read the Room’ podcast, shared her experiences on how she and her husband blended Indian and American customs. The actor, while sharing about different cultural norms and perspectives, said, “He loved everything India and I grew up in the States, it was literally my second home. So, we embraced each other’s cultures in a big way. But it was the cultural things that were different.”

“Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That’s just how we are culturally. We are just like, ‘Let’s just go!’. We are loud and everyone speaks over each other. So, for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘Aye, I am saying this!’. I had to learn how to wait and let someone finish their sentence. I’m like, ‘I know what you are saying but I’ll wait for you to finish’,” she further added.