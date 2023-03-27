Priyanka Chopra serves on executive committee of AMPAS' actors branch

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and is currently serving on the Executive Committee of the ‘Actors Branch’.

Membership in the Academy is by invitation only from the Board of Governors.

Membership eligibility is also achieved by earning a competitive Oscar nomination. The Academy’s membership is divided into 17 branches, representing different disciplines in the field of motion pictures.

Priyanka has previously starred in the Oscar-nominated feature ‘White Tiger’, which she also executive produced.

Known for pushing the South Asian envelope in Hollywood, she will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’ on ‘Prime Video’ and ‘Love Again’.

Under her production banner ‘Purple Pebble Pictures’, the global actor is also partnering with ‘Amazon Studios’ on a ‘First Look’ deal and currently developing a slate of global features and TV content for the streamer.