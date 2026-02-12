Priyanka Chopra says her marriage with Nick Jonas ‘rubbed people the wrong way’

Though Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for eight years, the couple continue to battle rumours about their marriage, with frequent speculation suggesting they are either separating or heading for divorce. In a recent interview, Priyanka finally set the record straight and shared that something about their relationship may have ‘rubbed people the wrong way’.

Recently, reports began doing the rounds claiming that the couple’s marriage was in trouble after Priyanka and Nick arrived separately at the Golden Globes. There have also been repeated claims in the past that their marriage is ‘performative’. Addressing these rumours, Priyanka admitted that she has stopped trying to understand the constant speculation around her relationship. “We’re eight years in,” she told ‘Variety’. “If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it,” she said.

The actress shared that since they come from extremely different backgrounds, not to mention the fact that she is 10 years older than he is, it may have been difficult for people to accept their union. She said, “I don’t know what it was about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was an intercultural nature of it - different countries, different religions, age gap.” Calling the constant scrutiny hurtful, she said, “It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just looked at each other and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter’. So, it’s like water off a duck’s back now.”

However, Priyanka admitted that even she had her doubts early on, especially since she married Nick just six months after meeting him. She revealed that she initially thought Nick’s sincerity might be a ‘put on’. “We got married really quickly, within six months of meeting. When I first married him, I didn’t know if it was even real. This part of him. Because I was like, ‘This is crazy. This is put on’.”

Lauding Nick as a husband and father, Priyanka went on to praise his sincerity and upbringing. She said, “But Nick has this absolute sincerity. It inspires me every day in a profession that requires you to pivot and become whatever you need to put on. He’s constantly sincere. His whole day, whatever the conversation is, he is sincere. He started working when he was really young. His parents are the most wonderful, levelheaded, absolute saints, so I can see where it comes from. But it’s such a disarming quality about him.”