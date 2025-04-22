Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be honoured at Gold House Gala 2025

Mumbai: Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honour at Gold House Gala 2025 for her work in Hollywood and Bollywood next month.

The actress is being recognised for her unprecedented 25-year career bridging Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work across Hindi cinema and Hollywood such as ‘Krrish’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Don’, ‘Citadel’ and ‘Love Again’.

Known as the premier and most-watched celebration of Asian Pacific and multicultural excellence, the Gold Gala will bring together more than 600 influential guests to spotlight the ‘2025 A100 List’, a curated selection of the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders in culture.

The fourth annual awards gala will be held on May 10 at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The other awardees include ‘Life of Pi’ filmmaker Ang Lee, Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, the cast and creators of ‘Moana 2’, ‘Wicked’ fame director Jon M Chu, singer-songwriter and musician Laufey, Korean-American writer and journalist Min Jin Lee, ‘Pokémon’ CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara (alongside Pikachu), American singer and rapper Anderson Paak and Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, Olympians and Paralympians Suni Lee, Chuck Aoki and Lee Kiefer will also be honoured.

The Gala will feature notable presenters such as H.E.R., Guillermo Del Toro, Ming-Na Wen, Kelly Marie Tran and Debby Soo (CEO of ‘OpenTable’).

Singer-songwriter Laufey will perform a special rendition of her upcoming single ‘Silver Lining’. Besides, a tribute moment led by K-pop legends will highlight the genre’s global cultural impact, including a special preview of Prime Video’s ‘Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop’.