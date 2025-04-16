Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Will Ferrell and Zac Efron's upcoming comedy film

Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be featuring alongside Hollywood stars Will Ferrell and Zac Efron in an upcoming comedy film from director Nicholas Stoller.

Priyanka joined the project along with Michael Pena, the star of movies and shows such as "Shooter", "Fury", "End of Watch", "Narcos: Mexico" and "Jack Ryan", according to entertainment news outlet ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

The movie, which was earlier titled "Judgment Day", focuses on a young convict (Efron) who gets out of prison and takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage, as he is convinced that the judge (Ferrell) delivered a ruling that destroyed his life.

The cast also includes Oscar winner Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner.

It is produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alex Brown for ‘Gloria Sanchez Productions’ and Stoller under the banner ‘Stoller Global Solutions’.

The project reunites Priyanka with Efron, her co-star from the 2017 movie "Baywatch".

Priyanka's upcoming projects also include "The Bluff" and "Heads of State", starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is also awaiting the second season of her action series "Citadel".