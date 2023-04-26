Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets candid on doing film 'Fashion'

The Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer 2008 film ‘Fashion’ has been hailed as a turning point in the Bollywood actor’ career. The Madhur Bhandarkar-directed film explores the glamorous yet ruthless world of fashion modelling in Mumbai and showcases Chopra’s versatility as an actor. In a recent interview, Priyanka spoke about the film while recalling that she was told heroines do films like ‘Fashion’ when no male star wants to work with them.

During an interview with Prajakta Koli, Chopra revealed that her decision to star in the film was met with skepticism from some. Despite not having many opportunities at the time, the global star took it upon herself to make the most of the opportunity. She recounted how she had to fight for the role, asserting that she would do justice to it even if it was a smaller film.

“When I did ‘Fashion’, people told me that female actors only do solo films like this at the end of their careers, when they want to win awards and because no male hero wants to work with them. I was just three-four years into movies when I did ‘Fashion’ and everyone told me that I wouldn’t get another job if this film failed. I didn’t know any better,” she said in the interview.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy with the big-budget spy series ‘Citadel’. Backed by the Russo Brothers, it will be released on ‘Prime Video’ on April 28. Apart from this, she will star in the romantic drama ‘Love Again’, co-starring Sam Heughan. She will also make a comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial venture, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.