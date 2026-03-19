Priyanka Chopra Jonas among ‘Top 5 Oscar’ attendees by EMV

Priyanka Chopra Jonas did more than just make heads turn on the red carpet. The actress, who was among the many stars on the Oscars red carpet, ranked among the top five most influential attendees at the 2026 Academy Awards.

According to data analytics platform ‘Lefty.io’, the actress was among the top five on the ranking list, based on ‘Earned Media Value’ (EMV). This is a metric used to measure the online impact and visibility generated by celebrities across digital platforms during major events.

Topping the list was actor and presenter for the evening, Pedro Pascal, with an EMV of USD 3.3 million, followed by Kylie Jenner, who attended the event just to support her boyfriend, Oscar-nominee Timothee Chalamet. She earned an EMV of USD 3.1 million. Anne Hathaway, also a presenter for the evening, secured the third spot with USD 2.7 million.

Priyanka, who attended the ceremony as a presenter, ranked fourth with an EMV of approximately USD 2.2 million. The actress stunned on the red carpet in a white number with feather detailing. She attended the ceremony with her hubby, Nick Jonas, by her side.

Rounding out the top five was Zoe Saldana, last year’s ‘Best Supporting Actress’ winner, with an EMV of USD 1 million.

At the Oscars, Priyanka presented the Academy Award for ‘Best Foreign Film’. The award eventually went to ‘Sentimental Value’.

Besides marking her presence at the Oscars, Priyanka was also a regular at Hollywood’s pre-Oscar parties and fashion shows. The star also turned presenter for the Golden Globe Awards, held early this year.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon head over to Antarctica to resume shooting for director SS Rajamouli’s next ‘Varanasi’. The team will reportedly be among the first few film crews to shoot at the Ross ice shelf. The film that still has months of shooting ahead of it, before it hits theatres in 2027.