Priyanka Chopra Jonas among presenters at Golden Globes 2026

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be among the presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, set to be held this weekend in the United States, the organisers announced.

The star-studded ceremony, set to take place on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will celebrate the year’s standout achievements in film, television and for the first time, podcasts. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as host.

Priyanka will share presenting duties with a star-studded lineup that includes Ana de Armas, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, according to posts on the official ‘Golden Globes’ social media handles. Other presenters confirmed for the ceremony include Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Amanda Seyfried, Chris Pine and Kevin Hart.

‘One Battle After Another’, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, leads the film nominations with nine nods, topping categories that include ‘Best Motion Picture’ and multiple acting and directing honours, followed closely by ‘Sentimental Value’ (eight) and ‘Sinners’ (seven).

On the television side, ‘The White Lotus’ tops the list with six nominations.

Priyanka was most recently seen in ‘Heads of State’, an action comedy in which she featured alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next star in period action thriller ‘The Bluff’ and ‘Varanasi’ by filmmaker SS Rajamouli.