Priyanka Chopra is the ‘one actor in India we don’t celebrate enough’: Ricky Kej

Three-time Grammy Award-winning music composer Ricky Kej pointed everyone’s attention to the ‘one actor in India we don’t celebrate enough’. No, it’s not any mainstream star like Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or any streaming star like Jaideep Ahlawat or Manoj Bajpayee. It’s a female actor and one of the very few Indian actors who has successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood - Priyanka Chopra.

“She is the only Indian actor (of any generation) who has truly made waves in Hollywood and globally (After being one of the most sought after in India for many years),” wrote Ricky on his ‘X’ handle on Saturday. He pointed out how Priyanka has worked with not only most of Bollywood’s best but also several leading Hollywood stars over the years.

The list includes Dwayne Johnson in Seth Gordon’s 2017 action comedy ‘Baywatch’ (in which she played the chief antagonist), Keanu Reeves in Lana Wachowski’s 2021 sci-fi action movie ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, Pedro Pascal in Robert Rodriguez’s 2020 superhero film ‘We Can Be Heroes’, Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden in Russo Brothers’ 2023 ‘Amazon Prime Video’ spy thriller show ‘Citadel’ and most recently, John Cena and Idris Elba in Ilya Naishuller’s ‘Amazon Prime Video’ action comedy ‘Heads of State’ last year.

Ricky Kej underlined that Priyanka Chopra is all set to appear alongside Karl Urban in Frank E Flowers’ action thriller ‘The Bluff’, which will release on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ on February 25. Kej urged everyone to wish Priyanka luck for that film. He also attached the film’s trailer in his post, only to clarify later through a comment that it’s a fan-made trailer and the official trailer hasn’t been released yet.

“She plays actual mainstream roles and not some vague character who is ‘exotic Indian’. Widely recognised as a great actor who can perform any kind of role - action, comedy and drama. She is an ambassador with UNICEF and gives back to society,” added Kej in his tweet. When an ‘X’ user argued that she’s at best a B-lister in Hollywood, Kej asked, “Why do you have so much hatred for her?”