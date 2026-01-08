Priyanka Chopra gets ‘bloody’ revengeful in ‘The Bluff’

Come February 25 and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to play a vengeful former captain, a skilled ex-pirate who must confront her bloody past to save her family in ‘The Bluff’ on ‘Prime Video’. This action-adventure thriller will see Priyanka playing Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden and Ismael Cruz Cordova playing her loving husband. ‘The Bluff’ also stars Vedanten Naidoo as their son. Directed by Frank E Flowers, ‘The Bluff’ is a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action-adventure about family, survival and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.