Priyamani reacts to Deepika’s 8-hour workday stance

Deepika Padukone’s push for structured working hours in Bollywood has sparked a larger conversation across the film industry, with several stars weighing in on the issue. The latest to share her perspective is South actress Priyamani, who believes that while the idea of fixed hours is valid, flexibility remains essential on film sets.

In a recent interview with ‘News18’, Priyamani said, “It is completely subjective. There are times when you will have to adjust, which is okay and you should make room for it.” The actress, who is set to reprise her role as Suchitra in ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 alongside Manoj Bajpayee, added that collaboration and adaptability are equally important in an industry where creative demands can vary each day.

The discussion around work hours gained momentum after reports suggested that Deepika Padukone’s decision to work an eight-hour shift - especially after embracing motherhood - was one of the reasons behind her stepping away from films like ‘Spirit’ and ‘Kalki 2’. Her stance has since stirred a debate about work-life balance and professionalism within the Indian film industry.

In recent interviews with ‘CNBC-TV18’ and ‘Brut’, Deepika made it clear that she wasn’t making unreasonable demands. “I don’t think what I’m asking for is ridiculously unfair and I think only someone who’s worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. I’m saying this as, if I may say so myself, a top star,” she explained.

She further added that she’s always been comfortable challenging long-standing norms: “I’m okay with challenging the status quo. I’ve always been like that since I was a child. If I can see that something can be different or better, even if there are systems that are age-old, I’m okay to ruffle those feathers. I’m okay with being abused at. I can very easily cut out the noise.”