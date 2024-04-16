Priyamani hails SRK for being considerate towards his co-stars

Priyamani has praised Shah Rukh Khan every chance she gets ever since they starred together in ‘Chennai Express’ song ‘One Two Three Four’. In a new interview, she again hailed her ‘Jawan’ co-star for being kind and considerate towards his co-stars.

Speaking to ‘Galatta Plus’, Priyamani recalled how the crew was celebrating ‘Jawan’ director Atlee’s birthday in Chennai until 4 am. When it was time for the women to leave for their hotel, Shah Rukh made sure they were safe.

“It was Atlee sir’s birthday in Chennai, so all of us were there for the birthday party. So, I think this was at about 3 or 4 in the morning. We girls were going back to the hotel. He came and saw us off individually. He came to the car. And he actually had a car of bodyguards follow us up to the hotel because there was a good distance of about 45 minutes to about an hour. So, he made the car follow us. We said, ‘You can go’. They said, ‘No, these are special instructions given by sir. We have to see you off’," she said.

Priyamani played a convict and one of the women in the lead character Azad’s (Shah Rukh Khan) team in ‘Jawan’. Shah Rukh had double roles in the film. He played a jailer and a soldier. The film was a massive hit and went on to collect more than Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Priyamani has since starred in ‘Article 370’ with Yami Gautam and is currently seen in ‘Maidaan’ as Ajay Devgn’s wife. The film, which chronicles the golden years of Indian football in the early 1950s-60s through the eyes of the team’s coach Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Devgn, is directed by Amit Sharma of ‘Badhaai Ho’ fame.

Priyamani is aware of the limited screen time allotted to her character Saira, whom she described as Rahim’s confidante and emotional support system.