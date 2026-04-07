Priyadarshan on ‘Bhooth Bangla’ song debate: ‘I respect Satyajit Ray like God’

Acclaimed director Priyadarshan is set to return to Hindi cinema after an eight-year hiatus with ‘Bhooth Bangla’, starring Akshay Kumar. However, even before its release, the film found itself at the centre of a controversy over alleged similarities between its song ‘Ram Ji Bhala Karein’ and the iconic ‘Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor’ from Satyajit Ray's cult classic 1969 film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’.

The comparisons have sparked debate among critics and audiences, particularly in Bengal, given the cultural significance of the original composition by Ray. Addressing the issue at an event, Priyadarshan dismissed the allegations, stressing that repetition of words and themes is common in cinema.

“I have huge respect for him because he’s one of the masters from whom I learned cinema. The word you are telling is ‘bhoot’ - ‘yahan bhoot wahan bhoot’. There are hundreds of movies that have used the word ‘deewana’ in Indian cinema. Does that mean the first person who used the word ‘deewana’ has the right to use it? So, it’s only a word. The tune has nothing to do with that song,” he said.

Known for cult classics like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Hungama’, the director reiterated his deep admiration for Ray, calling him the ‘god of Indian cinema’.

“The lyricist has written those (words) and that is why we were so confident. There’s nothing wrong with it because our film is ‘Bhooth Bangla’. You should also understand that there is another film called ‘Bhoot Bangla’ before, which is with Mehmood and R D Burman. So naturally, that title is repeated now. These things get repeated. Of course, as I’ve already told you, I respect Satyajit Ray like the God of Indian cinema,” he added.

Singer Aarvan, who has lent his voice to ‘Ram Ji Bhala Karein’, also acknowledged the sensitivity around the comparison, especially among Bengali audiences. “The music of ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’ is iconic and anything tied to Satyajit Ray carries deep cultural weight. That said, compositionally and scale-wise, both songs are different. The only real similarity is the use of the word ‘Bhoot’ at the end, which ties into ‘Bhoot Bangla’,” he told ‘Millennium Post’.

‘Bhooth Bangla’, also starring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and Rajesh Sharma, is scheduled to hit theatres on April 17.