Priorities have changed 100 percent: Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently turned heads at the Met Gala when she turned up in a stunning white dress, looking like a ‘Disney’ princess. The actor spoke about the highly publicised event, her daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor and upcoming projects.

While speaking with a leading media house, Alia said that when she leaves her daughter at home to attend any function, she does not like saying goodbye without seeing her daughter smile first.

“When I was coming over here and I was all dressed up and I was looking at her. Everybody was like, ‘See how nice mama is looking’. And I was waiting for her to give me that smile so I could leave home,” said the actor. She also added that everything she does is ‘all for approval and that little smile of hers’.

“She will always be the biggest lucky charm of my life,” the actor added.

When asked if her work has somewhat taken a back seat since welcoming Raha last November, Alia replied: “Priorities have changed 100 percent. It came very naturally. It is just human nature. Suddenly all you do is all about that one person and that one person’s need and it is all related to that.”

Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor last year in April. The couple welcomed daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor in November 2022. On the work front, the actor is currently looking forward to the release of her Hollywood debut, ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. She was last seen in the Ayan Mukerji feature ‘Brahmastra’.