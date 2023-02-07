Prime Video's 'The Terminal List' to get a second season

Mumbai: The Terminal List will be getting a second season and a prequel series, both featuring franchise star Chris Pratt, streaming platform ‘Prime Video’ announced.

The second season of the show, which hails from ‘MRC Television’, will be based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel ‘True Believer’, while the prequel series will focus on fan-favourite character Ben Edwards, portrayed by actor Taylor Kitsch.

“I’m excited to announce that the second season of ‘The Terminal List’ is on the way and I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first and I can't wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spin-off series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. To make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series!” Pratt said.

The spin-off will take viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.