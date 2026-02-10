Prime Video's musical dramedy 'Bandwaale' set to make its premiere on February 13

‘Prime Video’ announced February 13 as the worldwide premiere date of its upcoming Hindi series ‘Bandwaale’. It is created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire and directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari. Set in Ratlam, the series follows Mariam, a young poetess who begins anonymously sharing her poetry online as she searches for independence and a sense of self. The deeply personal poems, penned by Kausar Munir, become a quiet yet powerful expression of her inner world, giving voice to emotions she finds difficult to articulate otherwise.

Her journey unfolds alongside Robo and DJ Psycho, her bandmates and closest companions from the same town, who bring music, humour and companionship into her world. While Mariam expresses herself through poetry, Robo and DJ Psycho anchor the trio through their shared creative energy and belief in possibility. At its core, ‘Bandwaale’ has a rich and diverse musical landscape that reflects the inner lives of its characters.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidyarthi and Anupama Kumar in key roles.

“‘Bandwaale’ is a story that grew from everyday observations about expression, hesitation and the quiet courage it takes to be yourself. Mariam’s journey reflects how creativity, friendship and music can offer strength in moments of doubt. Writing this series allowed us to explore how small choices slowly shape confidence and identity. I’m grateful to ‘Prime Video’ and ‘OML Entertainment’ for supporting a story that is intimate in scale and universal in emotion. I look forward to audiences discovering Mariam’s journey when the series premieres,” said Swanand Kirkire, actor, co-creator and co-writer.