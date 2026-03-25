Prime Video’s ‘Maa Ka Sum’ to release on April 3

‘Prime Video’ announced April 3 as the worldwide premiere date of its upcoming ‘Prime Original’ lighthearted drama ‘Maa Ka Sum’. Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Babita Ashiwal under the banner of ‘Eunoia Films’, this heartwarming series celebrates the refreshing bond between a single mother and her 19-year-old son, built on friendship, mutual trust and the freedom to support each other as they grow together.

Written by Ravinder Randhawa and Sumrit Shahi, ‘Maa Ka Sum’ stars the versatile and talented Mona Singh, along with Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar and Ranveer Brar in lead roles.

‘Maa Ka Sum’ follows Agastya, a bright math prodigy in his late teens, played by Mihir Ahuja, who sees the world through graphs, numbers and algorithms. For him, every problem has a logical solution, even finding the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita, portrayed by Mona Singh. Enter ‘Project Mom: Equation ya Emotion?’ But what begins as Agastya’s carefully crafted plan soon turns into a quirky and heartwarming ride, where logic collides with real emotions, unexpected encounters and the unpredictability of life. With humour, warmth and a touch of math, ‘Maa Ka Sum’ offers a fresh and layered take on the mother-son dynamic.

“Stories rooted in relationships have a timeless appeal because they reflect emotions and bonds that feel deeply universal. At the heart of ‘Maa Ka Sum’ is a mother-son relationship portrayed with a rare freshness and emotional depth. This series captures the tenderness, friction and quiet understanding of this bond in an honest and deeply relatable way. Mona and Mihir are terrific in their roles. We are delighted to bring this story to our customers across the world on April 3,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, ‘Prime Video India’.