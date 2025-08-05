Prime Video’s ‘Heads of State’ hits 75M+ global audience

Prime Video’s thrilling action-comedy film ‘Heads of State’ has become a massive global hit since its premiere on July 2. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film has quickly captivated audiences worldwide. Starring John Cena as the US President, Idris Elba as the UK Prime Minister and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a brilliant MI6 agent. The trio’s chemistry has won the hearts of the viewers with their hilarious punchlines and gripping action sequences.

Being viewed by 75M+ audiences globally since its release, the film has quickly become the fourth most-watched ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ film of all time on ‘Prime Video’. It also landed the number one spot on ‘Nielsen’s Movie’ chart during its debut week, with 1.098 billion minutes streamed and was the No. 1 film on the service for four consecutive weeks.

Reacting to this, John Cena took to his social media expressing his gratitude, “Incredible milestone for @AmazonMGMStudio and everyone who made this film possible. Thank you to audiences globally for watching #HeadsofState on @PrimeVideo!”

With the success of ‘Heads of State’, ‘Prime Video’ reinforces its position as a key player in the action genre, building on the momentum of Amazon MGM Studios’ hits like ‘G20’ and ‘The Accountant 2’. The film’s winning blend of comedic chemistry and high-octane action makes it a standout watch for audiences globally.