Prime Video’s ‘Andhera’ to premiere on August 14

‘Prime Video’, in collaboration with ‘Excel Entertainment’, announced the global premiere of its upcoming supernatural horror series ‘Andhera’, set to release exclusively on the service starting 14 August. Headlined by Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli and Surveen Chawla, the series also features Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas and Pranay Pachauri in prominent roles.

The eight-episode riveting drama is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda and Karan Anshuman and directed by Raaghav Dar. Blending chilling investigative drama with supernatural horror, ‘Andhera’ promises an immersive and edge-of-the-seat visual experience.

“Supernatural horror has been an inspiring space that we have been exploring with very encouraging audience response. With ‘Andhera’, we aim to strengthen this further and introduce audiences to a story that is deeply intriguing yet has an emotionally powerful theme. Replete with twists and turns, the gripping drama offers an experience that is intense, immersive and thought-provoking. We’re thrilled to collaborate with ‘Excel Entertainment’ once again as we continue to push the envelope of storytelling in India and beyond,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, ‘Prime Video, India’.

Creator Gaurav Desai shared, “Making ‘Andhera’ has been one of the most fulfilling experiences I’ve had. I’ve always been drawn to horror and the supernatural, so finally putting something out there in these genres feels surreal. From the start, the idea was to create something that wasn’t just scary but stayed with you - something that made you uneasy in a quiet and lasting way. The real challenge was to tap into a kind of fear that feels raw and primal and bring that to life on screen while staying connected to the emotional core. At the heart of ‘Andhera’, though, it’s the story that drives everything. The tension, the twists and the slow reveals - that’s what I hope will keep people hooked. We had an instinctive and committed cast and a team that really pushed to make this world feel alive, new and still very human.”