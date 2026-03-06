Prime Video unveils the gripping trailer of ‘Aspirants’ Season 3

‘Prime Video’ released the trailer of the third season of its widely celebrated Hindi drama series, ‘Aspirants’. With Season 3, the story moves into a new phase where past ambitions intersect with present responsibility, as a rivalry born in Mukherjee Nagar resurfaces in positions of power. Created and produced by ‘The Viral Fever’, this season is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and it stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey and Tengam Celine in their reprising roles, with Jatin Goswami joining the cast as the newest addition.

‘Aspirants’ Season 3 will premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ on March 13.

“‘Aspirants’ has always been incredibly special to me because audiences didn’t just watch Abhilash; they grew up with him. In Season 3, we meet him at a point where the dream has come true on paper, but the ground reality is far more complicated. He is juggling public expectations, personal guilt and the fear of letting down the people who believed in him most. For me, what made this chapter powerful was exploring how ambition feels when you already have everything at stake. This version of Abhilash is more vulnerable, more conflicted and a lot more honest about his flaws. I’m grateful that viewers continue to resonate with his story and I cannot wait for viewers to see where his journey goes next,” shared Naveen Kasturia.

Sunny Hinduja added, “Season 3 explores what happens to friendships, ambitions and the ideals that once felt simple are now tested by power, distance and circumstance. This season, Sandeep bhaiya is dealing with his own evolution while watching the boys he once guided make decisions he may not always agree with. What I love about this season is that it doesn’t shy away from the consequences of growth, professionally and personally. The dynamics between the characters have matured and so have their dilemmas. It’s been rewarding to revisit this world and portray how these relationships withstand or transform under pressure. I truly believe audiences will see a lot of their own journeys reflected in these conflicts.”