Prime Video unveils Raashii Khanna’s character video from ‘Farzi’

Adding to the ongoing buzz around the upcoming crime thriller ‘Farzi’, ‘Prime Video’ recently released an exciting character promo, featuring Raashii Khanna as Megha. In the series, the actor plays a government officer who joins the super cop Michael, played by Vijay Sethuoathi, in eliminating counterfeiting from the country.

The promo gave a glimpse into Raashii’s character as a strong and confident woman who leaves no stone unturned in catching the con ‘artist’ Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about her experience working in the series, Raashii Khanna shared, “It’s been such an amazing experience working with the cast and crew of ‘Farzi’.”

The actor added, “I really enjoyed playing this character of a government official who is very passionate about her work. I always wanted to do performance-oriented roles and when creators like Raj and DK, known for creating great thriller content, offer you something like ‘Farzi’, you just have to grab the opportunity. It was very exciting for me to be in the same frame as talented actors like Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. I am looking forward to the launch of ‘Farzi’ on ‘Prime Video’ where our work will reach people across the globe.”

‘Farzi’ is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj and DK’s signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite.