Prime Video Unveils First-Look Images of ‘Spider-Noir’

‘Prime Video’ debuted the first-look images for its groundbreaking new series, ‘Spider-Noir’, starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading television role, which will premiere worldwide in Spring 2026. Produced by ‘Sony Pictures Television’ exclusively for ‘MGM+’ and ‘Prime Video’, the hotly anticipated series will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel, then globally on ‘Prime Video’.

For a special and unique viewing experience, ‘Spider-Noir’ will be available to stream in two ways: in ‘Authentic Black & White’ and ‘True-Hue Full Colour’ for audiences to choose their own journey to watch.

The first-look images give audiences a special peek into the world of ‘Spider-Noir’, a live-action series based on the ‘Marvel’ comic ‘Spider-Man Noir’. ‘Spider-Noir’ tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The full cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage, Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez and Abraham Popoola, with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson. Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer directed and executive-produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.