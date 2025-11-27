Prime Video unveils first look images of Nicole Kidman-starrer ‘Scarpetta’

‘Prime Video’ released first-look images from ‘Scarpetta’, the new forensic crime thriller based on Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling ‘Kay Scarpetta’ book series, developed and written for television by Liz Sarnoff. With over 120 million copies sold worldwide since the character’s debut in 1990, this adaptation marks the culmination of decades of anticipation as the beloved forensic pathologist finally comes to the screen. ‘Scarpetta’ will premiere on March 11, 2026, exclusively on ‘Prime Video’. The series is produced by ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ and ‘Blumhouse Television’ in association with ‘Blossom Films’, ‘Comet Pictures’ and ‘P&S Projects’.

‘Scarpetta’ brings Patricia Cornwell’s iconic literary character to life in a gripping series starring Nicole Kidman as Dr Kay Scarpetta. With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn’t also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs.

From Emmy-nominated writer, executive producer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff comes ‘Scarpetta’, a chilling crime thriller that unfolds across two timelines. This dual narrative explores Kay Scarpetta’s journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late 1990s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As ‘Scarpetta’ pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli (Jamie Lee Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she’s built.