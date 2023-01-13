Prime Video unveils an exciting trailer of Raj & DK's crime thriller 'Farzi'

On January 13, ‘Prime Video’ launched the trailer of their upcoming ‘Indian Amazon Original Series’, ‘Farzi’. The crime drama marks the digital debuts of superstar Shahid Kapoor and the ‘Makkal Selvan’, Vijay Sethupathi. Along with them, the series also features an ensemble cast, including talented actors Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by ‘D2R Films’ and directed by Raj and DK, ‘Farzi’ will premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ on February 10. Along with Raj and DK, the series is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

The trailer gave viewers a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist, Sunny (Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (Vijay) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses. Spanning eight episodes, ‘Farzi’ is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Speaking about the series on the trailer launch day, Shahid said, “ ‘Farzi’ has a special corner in my heart. Kehne ko toh this is my digital debut but working with Raj and DK felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors as Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amol ji), Kay Kay Menon and Raashii had its own charm. Playing artist, aka Sunny, wasn’t simple. The character is quite complex - his situations and his greed for a better life make him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through.”

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo of Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind-blowing as ‘Farzi’. I can’t think of a better digital debut and I’m excited about the series’ global release,” said Vijay Sethupathi.