Prime Video unveils a blockbuster line-up for ‘Prime Day 2025’

‘Prime Video’, India’s most loved entertainment destination, unveiled an exciting selection of 17 highly anticipated Indian and international series and movies in multiple languages for ‘Prime’ members in the lead-up to ‘Prime Day 2025’, on July 12, 13 and 14.

‘Prime Video’ kicked off ‘Prime Day’ celebrations early with the premiere of the thrilling high-stakes ‘Original’ reality series ‘The Traitors’ (Hindi). With new episodes premiering every Thursday at 8 pm, this Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed game of trust and deception is hosted by Karan Johar and features 20 celebrities competing to outwit each other for a large cash jackpot.

The celebrations continued with the premiere of the highly anticipated Season 4 of the most loved Indian ‘Original’ series ‘Panchayat’ (Hindi) on June 24.

But that’s not all! ‘Prime’ members can also look forward to the premiere of the Telugu ‘Original’ movie ‘Uppu Kappurambu’, a satirical comedy about a fictional village grappling with a scarcity of burial space in its graveyard, headlined by Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru and Talluri Rameshwari, on July 4. ‘Prime Video’ also premiered the action thriller film ‘Ground Zero’ (Hindi) starring Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain on June 20.

However, ‘Prime Day’ festivities don’t end just here, as ‘Prime Video’ is all set to bring the best of global entertainment for customers in the lead up to ‘Prime Day’.

The thrilling ‘Original’ action-comedy movie ‘Heads of State’ (English) starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena and Idris Alba premieres on July 2. Featuring a high-octane storyline, ‘Heads of State’ revolves around two world leaders who must rely on a brilliant agent to help thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

In addition to ‘Heads of State’, ‘Prime Video’ will also premiere the electrifying new ‘Original’ series ‘Ballard’ (English), the latest chapter in the universe of ‘Bosch: Legacy’, on July 9. Additionally, the fan-favourite franchise ‘Dexter’ is back with a new sequel ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (English) premiering on ‘Prime Video’ on July 12, with new episodes dropping every week. This is besides the Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed-starrer action-comedy film ‘Deep Cover’ and the Theo James-headlined horror-comedy movie ‘The Monkey’, which are already streaming on ‘Prime Video’.

K-drama fans are in for a treat as ‘Prime Video’ brings two of this year’s biggest Korean series to customers this ‘Prime Day’. The action-comedy ‘Good Boy’ (Korean) continues to entertain viewers with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday and the keenly awaited romantic fantasy ‘Head Over Heels’ (Korean) with new episodes launching every Monday and Tuesday.

Anime lovers can rejoice too, as ‘Prime Video’ will premiere a much-anticipated Japanese anime series, in addition to several new movies in Hindi, Marathi and Telugu, to be announced soon.