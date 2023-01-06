Prime Video to premiere crime thriller 'Farzi' on February 10

Kickstarting the new year on a big note, ‘Prime Video’ on January 5 announced that its highly anticipated original, ‘Farzi’, will premiere on February 10 in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

‘Farzi’ is the next series from the acclaimed creators of the blockbuster, ‘The Family Man’. Produced under Raj and DK’s banner, ‘D2R Films’, the star-studded show marks the digital debut of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and Kollywood’s most loved star, Vijay Sethupathi.

The series also stars Raashii Khanna, the highly accomplished Kay Kay Menon, the return of veteran actor, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and newcomer Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Spanning eight episodes, ‘Farzi’ is a fast-paced, edgy and one-of-a-kind crime thriller with the director duo’s trademark humour, which is stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and law enforcement, where losing is not an option.

Along with Raj and DK, ‘Farzi’ is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

Aparna Purohit, head of ‘Originals’, ‘Prime Video India’ said, “There couldn’t have been a better start to 2023. ‘Farzi’ is a rip-roaring show that is rooted in the middle-class milieu, with its dreams, aspirations and anxieties. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be making their digital debut with us, the show will redefine the contours of storytelling in the crime thriller genre. Masterfully crafted by Raj and DK, the series further cements our successful, long-standing collaboration with the maverick duo and features an eclectic choice of talent with a pan-India appeal.”