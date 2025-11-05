Prime Video & the BBC Unveil First-Look Images of ‘The Night Manager’ S2

Eight years after its explosive season one finale, ‘Prime Video’ and the BBC unveil first-look images for season two of ‘The Night Manager’. The acclaimed first season was nominated for more than 30 awards and won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes and BAFTA awards, including ‘Best Actor’ for Tom Hiddleston, who reprises his role as former British intelligence operative, Jonathan Pine. The new season picks up the story of Pine in a fresh and original direction, set in the present day.

Season Two will star Diego Calva as Teddy, Emmy-nominated Camila Morrone as Roxana, alongside Indira Varma as Mayra, Paul Chahidi as Basil and Hayley Squires as Sally. Set to return are Academy Award winner Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

The synopsis of ‘The Night Manager’ season two follows Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston), who thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin, a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London, his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Calva).

On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and the training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.