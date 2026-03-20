Prime Video Slate 2026: ‘Panchayat’ S5, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Mess’ & ‘Dahaad’ S2 announced

From the return of popular franchises like ‘Farzi’ Season 2, ‘Panchayat’ Season 5, ‘Dahaad’ Season 2, to new titles like Nikkhil Advani’s magnum opus ‘The Revolutionaries’ or India’s first Hindi homegrown superhero series, ‘Vansh: The Kalyug Warriors’, ‘Prime Video’ on Thursday unveiled its biggest new ‘Originals’. Close to 55 series and movies were announced. Anchored by an expansive ‘Indian Originals’ lineup, alongside the announcement of theatrical films from ‘Amazon MGM Studios India’ and some of the biggest licensed titles, the upcoming multi-language slate promises to entertain customers at every viewing touchpoint, from streaming to cinema.

The slate features compelling ‘Original’ series and movies in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, spanning a wide range of genres across both scripted and unscripted storytelling. The lineup introduces several highly anticipated new titles, including Nikkhil Advani’s ‘The Revolutionaries’ starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada; ‘Matka King’ starring Vijay Varma; ‘Raakh’ starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir; ‘Lukkhe’, which marks the acting debut of rapper KING and ‘Vansh: The Kalyug Warriors’, India’s first Hindi homegrown superhero series created for streaming.

Alongside these new launches, the slate also brings back new seasons of some of India’s most loved franchises, including ‘Farzi’ Season 2, ‘Panchayat’ Season 5, ‘Call Me Bae’ Season 2, ‘Dupahiya’ Season 2, ‘Dahaad’ Season 2 and ‘The Traitors’ Season 2, among others.

Expanding its regional storytelling with the biggest slate yet, the lineup includes major launches such as the Telugu adaptation of the hit Hindi unscripted series ‘The Traitors’ with Teja Sajja as host; ‘Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat’, a Telugu drama starring Kiran Abbavaram and Thiruveer, as well as the Tamil drama ‘Exam’, Season 2 of ‘Vadhandhi’ produced by Pushkar and Gayatri and Season 2 of ‘Inspector Rishi’, to name a few.

The slate also introduces an array of new strategic collaborations for ‘Prime Video’ – Hrithik Roshan’s ‘HRX Films’, making its foray into streaming with ‘Original’ series ‘Storm’ and ‘Original’ movie ‘Mess’ and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’ with ‘Original’ movie ‘Don’t Be Shy’.

A key highlight included the unveiling of Amazon MGM Studio’s exciting new theatrical slate with five new Indian movies: ‘Raftaar’, starring Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar; Kunal Kemmu’s directorial venture ‘VIBE’, featuring Kemmu, Preity G Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava; ‘Dilkashi’, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, produced by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, with music by A R Rahman; ‘Nayyi Navelli’, starring Yami Gautam, directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L Rai and ‘Kuku Ki Kundli’ directed by Sharan Sharma, featuring Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi. Not just theatricals, the slate also delivers a significant lineup of licensed movies across multiple Indian languages with post-theatrical digital premieres on the service, promising a bold, cinematic experience for audiences.

“This slate marks Prime Video India’s new era, delivering unparalleled content diversity. Close to two-thirds of our customers watch content in more than four languages, reflecting the growing appetite for diverse storytelling,” said Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, ‘Prime Video India’.