Prime Video shares the first-look of Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ahead of India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations, ‘Prime Video’ unveiled the first look for the upcoming ‘Amazon Original’ movie, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, an inspiring tribute to the fearless heroes of India’s struggle for freedom. A ‘Dharmatic Entertainment Production’, the movie is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film is a thriller drama inspired by true events and will see Sara Ali Khan play the character of a valiant freedom fighter.

The first-look video transports the viewers to a bygone era, where they see a tense, yet extremely focused young girl expertly assembling a radio-like device in a dimly lit room. The camera gradually reveals that the young girl is none other than Sara in a never-seen-before, non-glamorous avatar. As she begins to speak on the radio, her voice is imbued with courage and determination. She shares the message of independence with the entire nation via her underground radio station, until she is interrupted by the incessant banging at the door.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

“Directing this story inspired by true events from the very precarious times of India’s freedom struggle is a feeling of tremendous pride for me,” said director Kannan Iyer.

Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement about playing this role in Ae Watan Mere Watan: “I am so excited and honoured that ‘Prime Video’ and ‘Dharmatic Entertainment’ have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor and more importantly as an Indian, I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage.”