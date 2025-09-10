Prime Video sets Sept 25 as premiere date for the show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'

‘Prime Video’ announced September 25 as the global premiere of its highly anticipated talk show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ co-presented by ‘Kohler’ and ‘Kalyan Jewellers’. With a new episode dropping every Thursday, Prime Video’s latest unscripted ‘Original’ brings together the firecracker chemistry of the ever-charismatic Kajol and the brilliantly witty Twinkle Khanna as co-hosts for the very first time and features a sparkling guest list in its first season. With Kajol’s infectious energy and Twinkle’s trademark sass, the talk show - produced by ‘Banijay Asia’ - is set to deliver an unlimited dose of entertainment, unfiltered moments, laughter and surprises with some of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema.

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous and entertaining, ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations and a dash of mischief,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, ‘Prime Video, India’. “Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humour and candour shine through every conversation, which promises to keep audiences completely immersed.”

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “‘Two Much…’ puts the spotlight on Kajol and Twinkle - not just as hosts, but as women with distinct voices, curious minds and sharp instincts. The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about and how they choose to show up - unfiltered, funny and deeply honest. With some of the biggest names opening up in ways we rarely see, it’s conversation at its most real. ‘In Prime Video’, we found the perfect partner to back a show that celebrates conversation, not just celebrity - and that’s what makes this format feel so fresh.”