Prime Video reveals official trailer and key art for ‘Cross’ Season 2

‘Prime Video’ unveiled the official trailer and key art for the second season of ‘Cross’, the high-stakes hit crime thriller based on characters created by James Patterson. From ‘Paramount Television Studios’ starring and executive produced by Aldis Hodge, the new season will premiere February 11, 2026, on ‘Prime Video’, launching with the first three episodes followed by weekly instalments leading up to the season finale on March 18, 2026.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins, ‘Cross’ is a complex, twisted thriller set in Washington, D.C. that follows Alex Cross (Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist with an uncanny ability to get inside the minds of killers to stop them. The first season generated more than 40 million viewers globally over its first 20 days, which established ‘Cross’ as a breakout hit for ‘Prime Video’.

Season two pushes the series into a bolder, more dangerous chapter as billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat - one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’ partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.

The ‘Cross’ universe expands with standout new cast members Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham, each bringing a commanding presence to the series, alongside returning stars Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill.

In addition to Watkins, who also appears in a recurring role this season and Hodge, ‘Cross’ is executive produced by Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, James Patterson, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa.

‘Cross’ is produced by ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ and ‘Paramount Television Studios’.