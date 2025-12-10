Prime Video Releases First-Look Images for ‘Young Sherlock’

On December 10, ‘Prime Video’ released first-look images for ‘Young Sherlock’, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. The thrilling series, brought to life by visionary director and executive producer Guy Ritchie, charts the origin story of Sherlock Holmes in an irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the iconic detective’s early adventures. ‘Young Sherlock’ will premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide next year.

With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes feature films, ‘Young Sherlock’ follows the original story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character’s early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man - raw and unfiltered - when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventure abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.

Previously announced cast members of ‘Young Sherlock’ include Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth.

Guy Ritchie directs and executive produces. The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. ‘Motive Pictures’ leads physical production for ‘Young Sherlock’.