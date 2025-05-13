Prime Video presents an exciting array of upcoming titles

‘Amazon’ hosted its annual ‘Upfront Presentation’, an event where the company showcased its upcoming content offerings to brands and advertisers. The star-studded event spotlighted how ‘Amazon’ pushes the boundaries across entertainment, live streaming, sports and advertising to blend premium entertainment, innovative technology and unparalleled audience reach for advertisers.

From blasted post-apocalyptic landscapes to beloved coming-of-age stories to action comedies about world leaders, ‘Prime Video’ gave a thrilling tour of their upcoming lineup of ‘Original’ shows and movies. To help show off the slate of forthcoming releases, the presentation was joined by stars like Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Elizabeth Banks, Octavia Spencer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael B. Jordan, John Cena and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During Amazon’s annual upfront presentation, ‘MGM+’ and ‘Prime Video’ unveiled a first-look image from the eagerly awaited ‘Spider-Noir’ series coming in 2026. ‘Spider-Noir’ is a live-action series based on the ‘Marvel’ comic ‘Spider-Man Noir’. ‘Spider-Noir’ tells the story of an ageing and down on his luck as a private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

The OTT streamer has ordered ‘Delphi’ for a series. Marco Ramirez will serve as showrunner and executive producer. ‘Delphi’ is the first live-action series extension of the ‘Creed Universe’, focused on young boxers at the Delphi gym.

Prime Video shared that it has renewed its critically acclaimed global hit series, ‘Fallout’, for a third season. The move came ahead of the show’s highly anticipated second season, which is set to premiere in December 2025. ‘Fallout’ is produced by ‘Kilter Films’, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Prime Video’s ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series, ‘Elle’, will premiere in the summer of 2026. It follows the origins of Elle Woods and comes from Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Hello Sunshine’, a part of ‘Candle Media’.

‘MGM Alternative’ announced that WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin will join as host of the action-packed US reboot of the iconic competition series ‘American Gladiators’. Originating as a weekly US syndicated show, ‘American Gladiators’ burst onto screens in 1989 and quickly became the #1 watched sports entertainment shows around the world. The show returns with an exciting new take and an all-star cast of gladiators for the modern era.

The OTT streamer ordered ‘Barbershop’, starring Jermaine Fowler (Ricky Stanicky), into a series. Marshall Todd (‘Barbershop’, ‘Woke’) is writing and executive producing the series, with Max Searle (‘Neon’, ‘Dave’) set as co-showrunner and executive producer.

Following the show’s record-breaking debut, ‘Prime Video’ renewed ‘Beast Games’, created and hosted by ‘YouTube’ phenomenon MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson, for two additional seasons. The series was co-created and hosted by MrBeast, featuring the biggest reality competition series ever, with 1,000 players competing for a 10 million dollar cash prize in Season 1.

‘Oh. What. Fun.’, a holiday ensemble starring Michelle Pfeiffer as the Clauster family matriarch, will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on December 3. Directed by Michael Showalter, the star-studded cast includes Denis Leary, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Dominic Sessa and many more.

The OTT streamer also ordered an untitled docuseries featuring prominent, multi-hyphenate female CEOs whose business ventures move center stage in their lives. Primary featured CEOs include legendary athlete and businesswoman Serena Williams, award-winning artist and ‘Queen of Latin Pop’ Thalia; former model and fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger; ‘Market America’ | ‘SHOP.COM’ CEO Loren Ridinger; supermodel, beauty entrepreneur and founder of ‘Cay Skin Winnie Harlow’; founder of ‘Conteur Capital’ and wellness expert Hannah Bronfman and fashion and jewellery designer Isabela Rangel Grutman.

In collaboration with the Academy of Country Music and producer ‘Dick Clark Productions’ (DCP), ‘Prime Video’ announced the return of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on the service for the next three years, taking the show through its 63rd ceremony in 2028.

In the annual meeting, another lineup of upcoming movies and series was announced by the OTT streamer, which includes ‘Blade Runner 2099’, ‘Young Sherlock’, ‘Off-Campus’, ‘The Man with the Bag’, ‘Play Dirty’, ‘Balls Up’, ‘Merv’ and ‘The Wrecking Crew’.