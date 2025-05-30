Prime Video lifts the curtain on ‘The Traitors’

‘Prime Video’ launched the spectacular trailer for its exciting upcoming unscripted ‘Original’ series, ‘The Traitors’, an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality series. Premiering on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 pm, leading to an epic grand finale. Hosted by Karan Johar, the maiden season will feature an explosive mix of 20 celebrities, including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur and many others, as they try to deceive each other in this ultimate battle of will and wit.

The trailer will see the 20 players arrive at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan with a single objective: to win the title and the significant cash prize amassed through various physical and psychological missions. Identified as ‘innocents’, players must find and eliminate the ‘traitors’ from among them, who are carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by Karan Johar. In a power play of vicious betrayals, cold-hearted deception and constant manipulations, the traitors will need to eliminate the innocents, unless the innocents are able to identify them before it’s too late! From bold proclamations to fiery exchanges, secretive plotting, shocking accusations and emotional breakdowns - the trailer offers a sneak peek into the unmissable drama that ‘The Traitors’ promises.

Karan Johar said, “Characterised by lies, deceit, betrayal and a whole lot of drama, ‘The Traitors’ is a show to watch out for! You will see me enjoy myself to the hilt, as I not only orchestrate the gameplay but also get a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts and conspiracies that transpire between the 20 players. The drama gets way too real and the stakes even more so. While the players enter the palace ready to outsmart, outplay and outlast everyone else, all their strategies go out the window the moment I choose the traitors from among them. So, rise and shine, because it’s ‘dhokha’ time! Starting June 12, the audience is in for a treat, with twists they won’t see coming, lies that feel real, on-the-edge moments that’ll make them gasp and just when they think they’ve figured it out, the game flips on its head.”