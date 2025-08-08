‘Prime Video’ & ‘Excel Entertainment’ launch the gripping trailer of ‘Andhera’

‘Prime Video’, in collaboration with ‘Excel Entertainment’, unveiled the spine-chilling trailer of its upcoming supernatural horror-investigation series. Headlined by Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli and Surveen Chawla, the series also boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas and Pranay Pachauri in pivotal roles. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman under the banner of ‘Excel Entertainment’, with Vishal Ramchandani as associate producer, the eight-episode series is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda and Karan Anshuman and directed by Raaghav Dar. ‘Andhera’ will premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ on August 14.

Rooted in a world where logic meets the unknown, ‘Andhera’ weaves a chilling investigative drama with atmospheric supernatural horror, promising an immersive, edge-of-the-seat visual experience. Set against the dazzling yet deceptive skyline of Mumbai, the trailer peels back the city’s glittering surface to reveal something far darker. When a young woman disappears under mysterious circumstances, Inspector Kalpana Kadam (Priya Bapat) and troubled medical student Jay (Karanvir Malhotra) are pulled into a dark spiral of secrets. As their investigation unearths a sinister force hiding in the shadows, reality begins to fracture. As the line between reality and nightmare begins to dissolve, the duo must confront forces that defy explanation and fight a creeping darkness that threatens to consume everything in its path.

“With ‘Andhera’, we wanted to create something that would not just scare but also provoke thought. The idea was never to rely on conventional horror tropes, but to explore fear as something far more psychological - something that stems from ambition, guilt and the secrets we bury deep within. We have built a world where horror emerges from the choices people make, where science and the supernatural intersect in disturbing ways. At its core, ‘Andhera’ is about the darkness we carry, often unknowingly. Through this series, we wanted to hold a mirror to that inner chaos, while also delivering a gripping, edge-of-your-seat ride. It’s horror, yes, but with a purpose and a pulse that feels very real,” said Raaghav Dar.

Prajakta Koli shared, “I was instantly intrigued by the world of ‘Andhera’. It’s a psychological horror story, but at its core, it’s about the survival of the mind, of truth and of identity. My character is impulsive, bold and often skeptical, yet she’s also deeply affected by what she can’t explain. Being part of a story that is so eerie yet emotionally layered has been an unforgettable experience. I genuinely can’t wait for audiences to get pulled into this world and see how the mystery slowly unfolds.”