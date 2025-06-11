Prime Video drops the much-awaited trailer of ‘Panchayat’ S4

‘Prime Video’ unveiled a hilarious trailer of ‘Panchayat’ Season 4, marking not only the return of one of India’s most beloved comedy-drama series but also announcing its earlier release - now premiering on June 24.

Produced by ‘The Viral Fever’, ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the new season promises to bring fresh challenges, familiar faces and plenty of comic twists capturing the rhythms of small-town life with humor, warmth and nuance. The series returns with fan-favourite characters portrayed by a stellar ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha.

The trailer for Panchayat’s latest season offers a hilarious sneak peek into the turf war brewing between two spirited frontrunners - Manju Devi and Kranti Devi. With rallying songs, lofty pledges and lots of fanfare, the village turns into a buzzing battleground. As both camps race to outshine and out-scheme the other, Phulera transforms into a carnival of chaos. And while the smiles are wide and slogans louder, behind the scenes it’s all about planting whispers, questioning each other’s ‘values’ and throwing just enough shade to keep things spicy. With foot-tapping, ‘desi’ anthems setting the mood, the trailer promises viewers a full-blown rural ruckus - packed with humour, drama and the electrifying chaos of Phulera’s fiercest showdown yet.

Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, said, “Portraying Manju Devi has been deeply fulfilling, especially as she’s grown into one of the most loved and relatable characters on screen today. Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant Pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs. With each chapter, ‘Panchayat’ adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution. Season 4 brings unexpected twists, making the narrative all the more compelling.”

Jitendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv ji, shared, “‘Panchayat’ is a prime example of authentic storytelling that resonates across geographies, age groups and viewing preferences. Its humour, charm and grounded characters have turned it into a cultural phenomenon and we are incredibly proud to bring yet another exciting season of this beloved series to audiences. Working with this team has always felt like a creative homecoming - there’s mutual trust and a shared love for storytelling that really shines through. This new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth and chaos from Phulera.”