Prime Video debuts Sophie Turner’s fierce new look as Lara Croft

‘Amazon MGM Studios’ announced that production is underway on ‘Tomb Raider’, marking the kick-off with a first-look image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the new ‘Prime Video’ series, ‘Tomb Raider’.

Based on the iconic ‘Tomb Raider’ video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft, the series stars Turner as Lara Croft, alongside recently announced cast Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

The series is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’) serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer. They are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will serve as director and executive producer. It is produced by ‘Story Kitchen’, ‘Crystal Dynamics’ and ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.