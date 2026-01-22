Prime Video debuts official trailer & key art for ‘56 Days’

Love. Lies. Murder. ‘Prime Video’ released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated erotic thriller series, ‘56 Days’, adapted from Catherine Ryan Howard’s best-selling novel. All eight episodes will be released on February 18, 2026, exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We got to be great friends with author Catherine Ryan Howard, whose book gave us a sexy, emotional, thrill-ride of a show where everything pays off in the end,” said creators and executive producers Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher.

‘56 Days’ follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast and dangerously hard. 56 days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body - brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller.

The star-studded cast features Dove Cameron as Ciara Wyse, Avan Jogia as Oliver Kennedy, Karla Souza as Lee Reardon and Dorian Missick as Karl Connolly.