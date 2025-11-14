Prime Video announces December 12 as premiere date for ‘Tell Me Softly’

‘Prime Video’ unveiled the official trailer for ‘Tell Me Softly’, its upcoming Spanish Original film, which will premiere exclusively on December 12. Based on the first novel in Mercedes Ron’s ‘Tell Me saga’ (‘Tell Me Softly’, ‘Tell Me in Secret’, ‘Tell Me with Kisses’), the film stars Alicia Falcó (‘Billionaire’s Bunker’), Fernando Lindez (‘Élite’) and Diego Vidales (‘Nudes’) in the roles of Kami, Thiago and Taylor, respectively.

The cast is completed by Celia Freijeiro (‘Red Queen’) as Chiara, Patricia Vico (‘Operación Marea Negra’) as Anne, Andrés Velencoso (‘Return to Las Sabinas’) as Tino, Eve Ryan (‘Culpa mía’) as Cata and Fernando Nagore as Jules.

The film follows Kamila Hamilton, who had everything under control or so she thought: it wasn’t in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and turn her world upside down again. Seven years ago, her first kiss with Thiago and Taylor’s unconditional protection marked her life forever. Now, their comeback threatens to shatter Kami’s carefully constructed facade. She’s no longer the innocent girl they knew. Since they left, it seems that no one can really access her. No one except them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago’s mere presence? What will happen when Taylor starts to look at her differently? Will everything explode into a thousand pieces once again?

‘Tell Me Softly’ is produced by ‘Vaca Films’ with Borja Pena and Emma Lustres as producers, Denis Rovira as director and Jaime Vaca as writer.

‘Tell Me Softly’ represents the continuation of the collaboration between ‘Prime Video’ and Mercedes Ron, now known as The House of Ron, following the success of the ‘Culpable’ trilogy.