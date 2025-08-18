Prime Video announces brand new investigative crime thriller ‘Raakh’

‘Prime Video’ announced the powerhouse cast of its upcoming fictional series ‘Raakh’, a gripping investigative crime thriller that delves into the psychological complexities of morality and justice. Produced by ‘EndemolShine India’ and ‘Gulbadan Talkies’, the series is executive produced and directed by Prosit Roy and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, along with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. The upcoming series boasts of a powerhouse ensemble cast led by Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir. The series is slated to premiere in 2026 on ‘Prime Video’ in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“At the surface, ‘Raakh’ is a thriller replete with unexpected turns and high-stakes drama. However, at the core, this is a highly emotional story that will stay with audiences long after they have finished watching it. It is one of the most powerful stories we have told on ‘Prime Video’ and we can’t wait to bring it to our customers across the world. We have an exceptional cast with Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir bringing this high-stakes world created by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket to life. With Prosit Roy at the helm and EndemolShine’s superb production, we’re confident that this will be a bold, genre-defining addition to our ever-expanding slate of ‘Indian Originals’,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of ‘Originals’, ‘Prime Video, India’.

Prosit Roy shared, “As filmmakers and storytellers, we are drawn to narratives that not only entertain but also challenge perspectives and ignite meaningful conversations. ‘Raakh’ is exactly that - a deeply immersive world that pushes boundaries while exploring the complex layers of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have crafted a narrative that delves into the grey areas of morality, justice and redemption - all while keeping viewers thoroughly engaged. For me, the series represents a bold step forward in Indian storytelling, blending intense drama with nuanced character studies. With the unwavering support of ‘Prime Video’, coupled with the exceptional talent of our multi-faceted cast - Ali, Sonali and Aamir - who have brought unprecedented depth to their characters, I’m excited to bring this powerful and thought-provoking story to global audiences.”