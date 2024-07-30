Pratibha Ranta wants to work with Imtiaz Ali

Pratibha Ranta, a rising star in the Indian film industry, has been making waves with her performances in ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Heeramandi’. As she continues to garner attention for her talent, she expressed her aspirations for future collaborations, particularly with acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Pratibha’s career took off with her role as Jaya in ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a film that explores themes of autonomy and self-discovery. Transitioning from ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Ranta took on the role of Shama in ‘Heeramandi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Working with two of the industry’s most respected directors has provided Ranta with invaluable insights. In an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, she reflected on her experiences of working with Kiran Rao and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. From Rao, she learned the importance of ‘attention to detail’, which helped her refine her craft. In contrast, Bhansali instilled in her a sense of ‘passion’ for storytelling, which she found inspiring.

While Ranta has already achieved significant milestones in her career, she isn’t resting on her laurels. She expressed her desire to work with Imtiaz Ali. Her admiration for him stems from the emotional depth and relatability of his films, which resonate with audiences. She stated, “I want to work with him like a lead”. She emphasised her openness to collaborating with various actors, demonstrating her eagerness to grow in the industry.