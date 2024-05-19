Prateik Babbar makes his Cannes debut

For actor Prateik Patil Babbar, Cannes 2024 will always hold deep emotional value. He made his debut at the prestigious film festival where he represented his late mother, the legendary actor Smita Patil’s 1976 film ‘Manthan’, which was screened in the ‘Cannes Classic’ section. He made a stunning appearance, looking effortlessly charming in a custom-made black suit by celebrated designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

‘Manthan’, directed by Shyam Benegal, is more than just a cinematic masterpiece. It’s a landmark in Indian cinema. This film holds the distinction of being India’s first crowdfunded project, a pioneering collaboration between the film industry and grassroots supporters. Over 500,000 farmers from Gujarat contributed to the film’s funding, each donating Rs 2, showcasing the power of collective effort and community spirit in bringing this significant film to life. This unique approach not only highlights the film’s importance but also reflects the profound connection between art and the community.

Prateik’s presence at the Cannes screening of ‘Manthan’ carries profound personal significance. Renowned for her compelling portrayals and nuanced characterisations, Smita Patil’s enduring influence continues to captivate the audience. “This moment is deeply close for me as her son, having always been regarded as one of the greatest actresses in Indian cinema history,” he told a leading media house.