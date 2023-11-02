Prashanth Neel all set to bring ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ to big screen

The recently unveiled teaser of ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ has left movie enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, providing a tantalising sneak peek into a world brimming with exhilarating action. Eagerly awaited by audiences, the film is generating a buzz for its impending theatrical release. Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel, the film is definitely going to be the most violent film ever made and it’s just 50 days away from its release. Meanwhile, the grand arrangements of the team to create its international-level action says it all.

The source close to production informed, “Over 750 different vehicles including jeeps, tanks and trucks were procured for the shoot of ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ as there is a lot of on-ground action in the movie. It was as big as any big war sequence of any Hollywood movie.”

The scale and ambition of the film have been making headlines and for good reason. It’s poised to redefine the standards of cinematic grandeur. Prashanth Neel is an expert in action sequences with heavy weapons. He has time and again shown that in the ‘KGF’ series. One of the most iconic action sequences of the Indian film industry was Yash’s raid of a police station with a heavy machine gun. Hence, the anticipation amongst the audience for ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ is high. Moreover, with ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’, the world will witness the KGF director Prashanth Neel and ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas coming together for the first time.

‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.